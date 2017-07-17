PREORDER ALERTS
- Renegade (Victory Point Games @ Kickstarter)
Renegade, from Ricky (Box of Delights) Royal, is a solo/co-operative cyberpunk deck-building game for 1 to 5 players. Hack the four SMC (Super Massive Computer) networks, each with its own increasingly complex AI. You must puzzle through and survive their Countermeasures before the network is overrun by the SMC's Spark and Guardian defenses. [Forum]
- Panzer Grenadier: Road to Dunkirk (Avalanche Press Preorder)
a complete Panzer Grenadier game based on the epic battles waged by the British Expeditionary Force against the Germans in the spring and early summer of 1940. There are 47 scenarios based on these battles, organized into “battle games” that allow you to play the scenarios in sequence toward your army’s operational goals. Scenario design is by Philippe Léonard, who also designed Panzer Grenadier: 1940 The Fall of France. [Forum]
- Dunkirk: France 1940 (Worthington Publishing @ Kickstarter)
- 1-48TACTIC Cinematic WW2 Miniatures Skirmish Game (Baueda Wargames @ Kickstarter)
WW2 skirmish with a new range of dedicated 36mm (1:48) miniatures realized as 3d models. The game use a number of innovative mechanics to deliver fast paced action and great historical realism without ever consulting tables or any hard calculation at all. It is also different in using a very low figure count (3-4 models per side is sufficient to play) and a small gaming area which makes it ideal when you only have a lunch time or a short period to play.
- Ships of Plan Z (Avalanche Press Preorder)
a sourcebook for the Second World War at Sea series describing the ships which were part of Germany's Plan Z as well as those that Britain’s Royal Navy would likely have built in response. And it has additional pieces of its own: "long" ship pieces for those that appear in other Second World War at Sea games on smaller, square pieces. [Forum]
- Triumph of the Will: Nazi Germany vs. Imperial Japan, 1948 (Compass Games Preorder)
enables two players to game the entirety of alternative history’s worst nightmare: a triumphant Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, having won World War II and conquered the planet in 1945, square off against each other – for total domination – three years later. The game’s two area-movement mapsheets join along the equator to show the whole world, including the Arctic and Antarctic. [Forum]
- The African Campaign, Designer Signature Edition (Compass Games Preorder)
marks the return of a true wargaming classic by John Edwards, faithfully remastered and updated with this all-new edition. Celebrated by many as “Afrika Korps done right,” this two-player game allows players to explore the key elements of the Desert War, beginning in December 1940 with Wavell’s first offensive, Operation Compass, against the Italian forces of Marshal Graziani, and culminating in December 1942 when the American’s landed in Rommel’s rear, thus sealing the ultimate fate of the Afrika Korps. Features larger map, counters, and bonus material featuring variant rules for added historicity. [Forum]
- To Take Washington (Multi-Man Publishing Preorder)
To Take Washington is a new Line of Battle (LoB) series game covering Jubal Early’s campaign during the summer of 1864. From June into July, Old Jube swept out of the Shenandoah Valley and across the Potomac River to advance on Washington DC. By threatening the Federal capital, Early and the Confederate command hoped to divert forces from Grant’s Overland Campaign, relieving the pressure on Richmond. [Forum]
NEW RELEASES
- Paper Wars, Issue 86: Nomads No More (new from Compass Games)
featuring the game, Nomads No More, which includes two separate games — Ungern-Sternberg’s Mongolia and Enver Pasha’s Bokhara. Both games use the same core rules but separate maps and pieces to cover concurrent conflicts that erupted on the eastern perimeter of Soviet Russia soon after the Russian Civil War — the early 1920’s. Ungern-Sternberg’s Mongolia simulates the invasion of Mongolia by fleeing Whites, their clash with the Chinese and subsequent pursuit by Reds. Enver Pasha’s Bokhara covers the Basmachi Revolt against Soviet rule around Bokhara — present day Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. [Forum]
- Hot Blood, Cold Steel: The Battle of Chawinda (new from High Flying Dice Games)
covers the climatic battle fought near Chawinda, India. On September 1st, 1965 Pakistani forces launched Operation Grand Slam, an offensive intended to secure approaches to Jammu and Kashmir provinces from India. Outnumbered Indian frontier forces fought desperate holding actions that successfully held the Pakistanis to limited gains. On September 15th Indian forces launched their counter-attack, Operation Riddle, that sought to throw back the Pakistanis and take back the crucial crossroads town of Chawinda. What ensued was thelargest tank battle of the post-WWII era to that date, one that would only be eclipsed by the 1973 Yom Kippur War. [Forum]
- Dynasty: The Era of the Five Dynasties (new from Hollandspiele)
design by Richard H. Berg. A multi-player game that recreates the power politics and military struggles of tenth century China. One player begins the game as the Emperor, defending the realm from Khitan raiders, providing flood relief, and collecting taxes, so as to maintain the Mandate of Heaven and continue to rule. The other players are provincial governors seeking to weaken the Emperor's grasp on power and take it for themselves. [Forum]
- The Second Great War (new from Avalanche Press)
- Colonial Twilight: The French-Algerian War, 1954-62 (new from GMT Games)
COIN Series system entry for 1-2 players pulled into the tangled web of military and political actions comprising this anti-colonialist struggle. The Insurgent, starting from modest beginnings, must build massive and enduring popular support for his cause, and organize to assume power when Algeria finally gains its independence. The Government, representing both the colonial authorities and France’s military leadership, must engage the nationalist insurgency decisively while striving to preserve the support and commitment of the civilian government and society. [Forum]
- Target for Today (new from Legion Wargames)
Bombers Over the Reich, 1942-1945. A solitaire game that recreates American's Daylight Strategic Bombing Campaign against Nazi Occupied Europe during the Second World War. Considerable research, including review of many oral histories gathered from veterans who flew heavy bombers in the Daylight Strategic Bombing Campaign was done to make Target For Today! function as closely as possible to reality. The game was designed to provide YOU, the player with the ultimate gaming experience depicting the same types of events and decision making processes experienced by our veterans who flew the real-life missions. [Forum]
- Demyansk Shield (new from Legion Wargames)
Demyansk Shield recreates the World War II campaign in the Valday Hills region of Russia, from late January 1942 through May 1942. One player will control the Axis forces, while his opponent controls the Soviet forces. Attractive map, lots of snow, many combatants including ski troops, Soviet Guards, and German SS. Game design by Vance von Borries. [Forum]
- In the Trenches: 1916 (new from Tiny Battle Publishing)
delve into the gritty tactics of the Battle of the Somme and the Eastern Front’s Brusilov Offensive in SIX action-packed scenarios by esteemed designer John Gorkowski, featuring British, Canadian, German, Austro-Hungarian, Russian, and Polish forces. Lead your men through the great muddy lengths of Regina Trench, across the battle-pocked fields from La Boiselle to the Sausage Valley and through narrow lines dug in at forest’s edge at Kostiuchnowka on three beautifully rendered maps. [Forum]
- Korean War: Counter Attack (new from Avalanche Press)
Driven back into the Pusan Perimeter, American and South Korean forces — soon joined by British, Turkish and other United Nations contingents — held the line and in the fall of 1950, launched a powerful offensive against the North Koreans. Counter Attack is a complete boxed game in the Panzer Grenadier series based on these fearsome battles. You do not need any other game to play all of its 63 scenarios. [Forum]
- The Republic of Carthage (new from The Game Crafter)
covers approximately 350 years in the life of the ancient Carthaginian Republic as you must constantly balance personal advancement against the security of the state. Players cooperate and compete to manage its fortunes, especially its politics, wars and trade in this simulation of political and mercantile life in Rome's ancient and most deadly enemy.
