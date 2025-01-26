Latest Videos... ...View More
YouTube Video VVVNWWx3YmtxajZSd28zaUluT0NiblBRLm16MTFGUlNUSnU0

The Forgotten Battles Scn 3. /1.

Big Board Gaming

Showing the content of D-Day Dice: Sillies.
YouTube Video VVVkRWtoSVhaYnV5YVRaNGxhaVRCWVF3LkZpaUFwa25jczdR

D-Day Dice: Sillies - Unboxing

WW2 Solitaire Board Game Channel

Arriving in Spring 1863, Roger and I move over to the Western Theater along the Mississippi! The basic scenarios in this module recreate the Spring Union offensive under Ulysses Grant as he crosses the Mississippi River, moving between Jackson and Vicksburg- pursuing Pemberton's Army of Mississippi all the while. Come join us and please submit comments below! An introductory teaching session of GCACW live play using Thunder on the Mississippi (I Move at Once) with Vassal. This is the second play-through, with Patrick (CSA) vs Roger K. (USA). Recorded on 1/26/2025. 0:00 Welcome & Scenario Overview 12:30 Game 59:20 Scenario Review https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vicksburg_Campaign
YouTube Video VVVYZkJ3NjcwSUFVRTRWdFlheWVXcXhBLnBmYXJuV1BkZjFj

Thunder on the Mississippi - Scenario #8 - I Move at Once - Rematch

Patrick's Tactics & Tutorials

Overview of Decision Games new Campaigns in Europe games series followed by a rules review.
YouTube Video VVV5dkxyanlkUE5MeVp2ajdySFQ1QTRRLjJOQkE5LTg1eHFR

Decision Games Campaigns In Europe Series Overview/Rules Review

UBoater658

— Help Support Ardwulf's Lair! — ▪ Buy from Noble Knight and Support the Channel! https://www.nobleknight.com/?awid=1435 ▪ Ardwulf's Lair Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ardwulf ▪ Buy me a coffee at Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/ardwulf ▪ Merch Store: https://my-store-10184989.creator-spring.com/ ▪ Sign up for Streamyard: https://streamyard.com/pal/c/5332010263379968 — All my Links — ▪ https://linktr.ee/ardwulf Don't forget to subscribe to this channel for more great content! Questions and feedback are welcomed in the comments!
YouTube Video VVUyemhkZjRzX3dCQXhWY1c0a3k2UHBnLkdFOVJ1Z3FXVjg0

Counter Clipping Ep207 | The Best of GMT Games, Part V: 2011-2013

Ardwulf's Lair

You remind me of the babe. Cthulhu? You do! Join Cody as he looks at this latest iteration of this cooperative horror game from Ravensburger. Will it send chills down your spine on game night? Or will it be a bloodless series of non-events on your tabletop? Let's watch!
YouTube Video VVVJYk55Y2JNUjR0LUQtV1JXaWZzbVN3LjZLRkpKaVhUbW5V

TDG: Horrified: World of Monsters

The Discriminating Gamer

Not your normal wargame video #acw #civilwar #gcacw #wargame #history #battlereport #boardgames #wargames #boardgame
YouTube Video VVUxTmdpT0Y2NFk3SEl2Uk1FdWl0N3h3Lm9UUUQxenNfTXBz

GCACW Over the Shoulder VASL Play and Discussion

WARdROBE Plays WW2

YouTube Video VVV3cy1tUmQzbTRoX0h3NlRyNkxMT2lnLmVueGttdXJQcEpv

The Battle of Chotusitz AAR (Clash of Arms) - Battles From the Age of Reason

Justegarde

The #4 video in terms of time watched from 2024's content on the Hexed & Countered channel
YouTube Video VVV6SHl0cHpGdVhWamxVcS1pd0hwMFBnLkVWaGgtbGcwVnNV

2024 Top 10 on the Hexed & Countered Channel - #4

Hexed And Countered

Playing a game of D-Day Dice (Second Edition) with ALL modules featured in the expansion packs: Atlantikwall and Way to Hell. Also playing with the MGF dice expansion featured in "D-Day Dice Pocket" and the Supplies expansion featured in the "D-Day Dice: Supplies" expansion. Playing map #21: "WN-68".
YouTube Video VVVkRWtoSVhaYnV5YVRaNGxhaVRCWVF3LldTdU9vd0lNZmxv

D-Day Dice (Second Edition): Atlantikwall - Solo Playthrough - Map #20 - WN-68

WW2 Solitaire Board Game Channel

