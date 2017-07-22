[update-1] We have been working all day with the software vendor and our hosting provider on the major outage we experienced overnight (four separate individuals have been on our case). Unfortunately, what we have encountered is still undergoing investigation. While the good news is that all data is safe and backed up, we are still not sure if it’s a hardware issue or if it is code-related/possible corruption issue.

Testing continues as we work to diagnose the issue. I am committed in investing in whatever the best solution is to resolve this, even if it means a full server replacement should it come down to a hardware problem. Whatever it takes to solve this problem, and my goal is to not only have the issue resolved but find a way to improve performance further (so that it’s worth the collective wait).

This is all going to take some time, so I ask for your continued patience. Especially if new hardware is required and needs to be ordered. I can’t project how soon we will be able to restore forum services other than stating our goal is to have services restored as soon as we can. Most likely we may require a few days to get this all resolved.

Regards.

John Kranz,

ConsimWorld