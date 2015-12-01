CSW Video Feed
The latest videos curated by ConsimWorld (in chronological order)
[view by channel and subscribe]
Old School Tactical & Red Blitz Expansion (2nd Edition) - Gameplay (Part 1)
TDG: Folded Space: Civilization: A New Dawn Insert
161th anniversary playthrough - Battle of Perryville - Turn 2 2:40pm turn
DG Battles in the East - Turn 2 German Summary
Let's Play The British Way Part 1
HMGS Midwest Autumn Wars 2023 Wargame Convention
Resist! - Minor Victory … Barely
Global War WWII - Turn 3
0800 Goose Green Update
Band of Brothers: Battle Pack 1 (Deluxe) || unboxing || #shorts
THE CHIT SHOW | SPI vs. Avalon Hill with Dan & Ardy
Clash of Carriers Unboxing
161th anniversary playthrough - Battle of Perryville - Intro and 2:20pm turn
Paper Wars #104 - Wolf Tone Rebellion from Compass Games Preview
The War Room LIVE - Who are your 5 favourite War Game designers?
Pavlov’s House: Neoprene Mat
Unboxing | TCS Goose Green (MMP 2023)
Seas of Thunder || unboxing
Khalkin Gol Kickstarter Preview