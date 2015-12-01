CSW Video Feed

YouTube Video VVV4MmFNeUFJUFN3cDd5T3BVZHlnS1dBLkI3TEIzMDYtTzFz

NEH SE6 EP 23

No Enemies Here 68 views 6 hours ago

First part of a playthrough of the scenario "The Trains Must Run" from Red Blitz, the pocket battles expansion for Old School Tactical Volume 1 (2nd edition) from Flying Pig Games. Check out the game on BGG here: https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/354402/old-school-tactical-volume-1-2nd-edition And on the Flying Pig Games website: https://flyingpiggames.com/products/old-school-tactical-vol-i-2nd-edition Volume 4 of the Old School Tactical Series which takes the series to the Italian Front began on Kickstarter on October 5, 2023. Here's the link to the KS: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/markhwalker/old-school-tactical-vol-iv-italian-theater-1943-45
YouTube Video VVV6SHl0cHpGdVhWamxVcS1pd0hwMFBnLlpja0d4NUItaVBj

Old School Tactical & Red Blitz Expansion (2nd Edition) - Gameplay (Part 1)

Hexed And Countered 61 views 9 hours ago

Join Cody as he looks at the Civilization: A New Dawn Insert. Also compatible with the Terra Incognita expansion. Folded Space: https://www.foldedspace.net/store/civilization-a-new-dawn/ Cody Carlson, PhD: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiK_bFrJ0cSIjVxnEJtbU7A/videos Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thediscriminatinggamer Twitter: https://twitter.com/CodyK76 Galaxy of Games: https://galaxyof.games/
YouTube Video VVVJYk55Y2JNUjR0LUQtV1JXaWZzbVN3Lm5lUVRsN2FRbW80

TDG: Folded Space: Civilization: A New Dawn Insert

The Discriminating Gamer 110 views 11 hours ago

This is a playthrough of the Revolution Games, Grand Havoc, Battle of Perryville on the 161st anniversary. Playing the full historical battle. 00:00 Intro 01:04 Artillery Phase 15:29 Chit Pull 15:51 Cleburne attacks Squire Bottom farm 21:07 Cheatham wounded 28:15 Lytle Counterattacks 44:02 Johnson attacks Squire Bottom farm 48:29 Maney attacks Open Knob 56:47 Maney positions for attack on Starkweather Hill 01:00:50 Rebel Yell for Starkweather Hill 01:05:24 Yankee ambush advancing Confederates 01:07:27 End of turn sequence 01:09:00 Turn wrapup
YouTube Video VVVxOTBBU1M1dUlFNXpxMk8zMkV2WEp3Li1vR01yS29MRDZR

161th anniversary playthrough - Battle of Perryville - Turn 2 2:40pm turn

Camp Sawyer 25 views 11 hours ago

Busy week but back now. German turn 2 summary - 9thSS Pz Corps and elements of the 2nd Army remain pocketed and unable to move or attack. But elsewhere, Herman Goring Pz Div mauls the Poles, and elements of the 19th and 4th Pz Div counterattack and surround the 2nd Tk Army HQ. Finally up north 2nd Army continues to slowly disengage and withdraw to the Vistula/Narew.
YouTube Video VVV5dkxyanlkUE5MeVp2ajdySFQ1QTRRLjlnY1VlbEZ2U0lB

DG Battles in the East - Turn 2 German Summary

UBoater658 31 views 11 hours ago

YouTube Video VVVVVjJkaEwwVWYxR3FzMGdsLTJhdGpnLlByXzlsS1ZjSVNB

Let's Play The British Way Part 1

Tony's Board Life 85 views 14 hours ago

Autumn Wars is a wargame convention that took place at Trinity College on Sept. 30th and Oct. 1st 2023. There are lots of great games to play and lots of great people to game with. Visit our wargame bookstore: https://bookshop.org/shop/centurionsreview Please support this channel and website by buying one of our video games or dice game: Battle of Zama: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2410310/Battle_of_Zama/ https://centurionsreview.itch.io/battle-of-zama Orc Raid: https://centurionsreview.itch.io/orc-raid Dice of the Round Table: https://www.wargamevault.com/product/425426/Dice-of-the-Round-Table Buy used wargames from us: https://centurionsreview.com/shop-2 Check out our buy list: https://centurionsreview.com/buy-list/ Subscribe by clicking here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbocxXaZ0spVwkCmxWaGZzA?sub_confirmation=1 Check out our board game review website at: https://centurionsreview.com Our 10 Favorite Tabletop Games by Type: https://centurionsreview.com/captain-daves-10-favorite-games-by-type-2019/
YouTube Video VVVib2N4WGFaMHNwVndrQ214V2FHWnpBLjRiZ1lpNmctd0pJ

HMGS Midwest Autumn Wars 2023 Wargame Convention

Centurion's Review 87 views 15 hours ago

Resist! - https://youtu.be/mHaxnCbL-ac?si=nugcWzaQEIgs3kC-
YouTube Video VVVHQjFXMTQzT19kX1VmWVl4d3JSay1BLm85VzFGVnFGbGhr

Resist! - Minor Victory … Barely

KilroyWasHere 61 views 17 hours ago

Please Like and Subscribe to the channel! Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/myownworstenemy
YouTube Video VVVadDJrNGpQcWZfYjVyc0hVQUFQMUl3LkoyWnFFNHhUcGxv

Global War WWII - Turn 3

My Own Worst Enemy 72 views 18 hours ago

https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/380004/goose-green
YouTube Video VVVNWWx3YmtxajZSd28zaUluT0NiblBRLmMwYVpoMlZCLUtr

0800 Goose Green Update

Big Board Gaming 224 views 19 hours ago

Completing the Band of Brothers "Deluxe" series with this big board expansion simply called "Battle Pack 1". Check it out with me! Game Information: https://www.worthingtonpublishing.com/collection/epic-battles-battle-pack-1 Publisher Page: https://www.worthingtonpublishing.com/ Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/onesuponagame Buy Me a Snickers Bar!: https://ko-fi.com/onesuponagame https://onesuponagame.com YouTube: https://youtube.com/@OnesUponaGame ConsimWorld: https://community.consimworld.com/group/ones-upon-a-game Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/onesuponagameblog MeWe: https://mewe.com/join/onesuponagame BE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL FOR MORE GREAT GAMING VIDEOS! #boardgames #wargames #unboxing #sologaming #wargaming #boardgaming #tabletopgames #tabletopgaming
YouTube Video VVV1Zk11YUEzYk96MzRmOVlidkdhS0xRLktqR1F3XzNEY1gw

Band of Brothers: Battle Pack 1 (Deluxe) || unboxing || #shorts

ones upon a game 26 views 20 hours ago

Check out Dan's Channel at: https://www.youtube.com/@NoEnemiesHere Decision Games: https://decisiongames.com/ — Help Support Ardwulf's Lair! — ▪ Ardwulf's Lair Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ardwulf ▪ Buy me a coffee at Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/ardwulf ▪ ArdwulfDigital: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTcSGpGrBH-cTR9AwNs3s7Q ▪ Ardwulf on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/ardwulf ▪ Ardwulf's Lair Blog: http://ardwulfslair.wordpress.com ▪ Twitter: http://twitter.com/#!/Ardwulf ▪ Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Ardwulfs-Lair/111988382199216# ▪ Instragram: https://www.instagram.com/garyn.mengle/ Don't forget to subscribe to this channel for more great content! Questions and feedback are welcomed in the comments!
YouTube Video VVUyemhkZjRzX3dCQXhWY1c0a3k2UHBnLjRVUy14cXFEOGNF

THE CHIT SHOW | SPI vs. Avalon Hill with Dan & Ardy

Ardwulf's Lair 773 views 21 hours ago

Check out the latest from ATO! Clash of Carriers Mark Stille Check out what's in the box!
YouTube Video VVVpck1CUkVBMFNCYXVucWhVZEVIbmtnLndQVWtzQWpQUmJn

Clash of Carriers Unboxing

Pushing Cardboard 56 views October 6th, 4:00 am

This is a playthrough of the Revolution Games, Grand Havoc, Battle of Perryville on the 161st anniversary. Playing the full historical battle.
YouTube Video VVVxOTBBU1M1dUlFNXpxMk8zMkV2WEp3LlJKNk8yX2g2WHJv

161th anniversary playthrough - Battle of Perryville - Intro and 2:20pm turn

Camp Sawyer 75 views October 5th, 11:00 pm

** Please Subscribe and hit the Bell icon to be notified when I upload new content ** Buy Moe a coffee (or a whiskey) at: https://ko-fi.com/moesgametable Game: https://www.compassgames.com/product/issue-104-magazine-game-wolfe-tone-rebellion/ Note: A copy of this game was purchased by me for this preview
YouTube Video VVV4MzhScnREcmNSOXduU2lXRm9WYTNRLmpEckJpcUtQX1Nr

Paper Wars #104 - Wolf Tone Rebellion from Compass Games Preview

Moe's Game Table 163 views October 5th, 2:00 pm

Tough choice I know but who are they?
YouTube Video VVVIMGtzaEhPbTZTb2FLNVh4LUg2bXhnLlMtTGx2VjJ1b3k0

The War Room LIVE - Who are your 5 favourite War Game designers?

Rough Swordsman Wargamer 0 views October 5th, 12:09 pm

Valiant Defense Series - https://youtu.be/nw2fme_nH7c?si=UTTW_Mewbu7dfr5Z
YouTube Video VVVHQjFXMTQzT19kX1VmWVl4d3JSay1BLlpZN3dXRE56ZXRN

Pavlov’s House: Neoprene Mat

KilroyWasHere 111 views October 5th, 11:30 am

— Help Support Ardwulf's Lair! — ▪ Ardwulf's Lair Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ardwulf ▪ Buy me a coffee at Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/ardwulf ▪ Merch Store: https://my-store-10184989.creator-spring.com/ — Channels & Contacts — ▪ ArdwulfDigital: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTcSGpGrBH-cTR9AwNs3s7Q ▪ Ardwulf on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/ardwulf ▪ Ardwulf's Lair Blog: http://ardwulfslair.wordpress.com ▪ Mastodon: https://wargamers.social/@ardwulf ▪ Twitter: http://twitter.com/#!/Ardwulf ▪ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ardwulfslair ▪ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ardwulfslair/ ▪ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/garyn.mengle/ Don't forget to subscribe to this channel for more great content! Questions and feedback are welcomed in the comments!
YouTube Video VVUyemhkZjRzX3dCQXhWY1c0a3k2UHBnLlFDMGo5TDJpN09j

Unboxing | TCS Goose Green (MMP 2023)

Ardwulf's Lair 561 views October 5th, 9:05 am

You saw what he did for NASCAR, now see Tom Cruise on the bonnie blue in "Seas of Thunder", coming soon from Paramount Pictures and GMT Games! Actually, that might be pretty cool. Oh well, for now we look at the newest in the "Thunder" named games from GMT... Buy a Copy: https://amzn.to/3LPeAYP Game Information: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-845-seas-of-thunder.aspx Publisher Page:https://www.gmtgames.com Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/onesuponagame Buy Me a Snickers Bar!: https://ko-fi.com/onesuponagame https://onesuponagame.com YouTube: https://youtube.com/@OnesUponaGame ConsimWorld: https://community.consimworld.com/group/ones-upon-a-game Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/onesuponagameblog MeWe: https://mewe.com/join/onesuponagame BE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL FOR MORE GREAT GAMING VIDEOS! #boardgames #wargames #unboxing #sologaming #wargaming #boardgaming #tabletopgames #tabletopgaming
YouTube Video VVV1Zk11YUEzYk96MzRmOVlidkdhS0xRLmhjS0dPSUYtWDI0

Seas of Thunder || unboxing

ones upon a game 78 views October 5th, 9:00 am

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/princepsgames/the-battle-of-khalkhin-gol For business inquiries contact me at: TheGimpyGamer@yahoo.com If you wish to donate to the channel copy & paste the link below. www.paypal.me/TheGimpyGamer Check out my favorite local game store! My FLGS: https://www.gamersarmory.com/catalog/ COPPA COMPLIANCE: This channel and all of its videos are not “directed to children” within the meaning of Title 16 C.F.R. § 312.2 and are not intended for children under 13 years of age. (TheGimpyGamer) and its owner(s), agents, representatives, and employees (hereinafter, “TheGimpyGamer”) do not collect any information from children under 13 years of age and expressly deny permission to any third party seeking to collect information from children under 13 years of age on behalf of “TheGimpyGamer”. Further, “TheGimpyGamer” denies any and all liability or responsibility for the practices and policies of YouTube and its agents and subsidiaries, or any other affiliated third party, regarding data collection.
YouTube Video VVVvWGVSZm9BOGZCVDhHa2tVTU1vU1JnLmZ4bWl6dFNMZmNB

Khalkin Gol Kickstarter Preview

TheGimpyGamer 328 views October 5th, 8:00 am

